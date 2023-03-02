Zeenat Aman Shares Pic From Her 1977 Film, ‘Fan Girls’ Shilpa Shetty And Archana Puran Singh React

Legendary actress Zeenat Aman recently joined Instagram and since then, she has been making quite a stir with her mesmerising posts. She has been sharing rare snapshots that offer a glimpse into her personal and professional lives. Recently, the diva left her fans spellbound by sharing a throwback picture of herself from the sets of the 1977 film Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka.

In the blast from the past, Zeenat is seen sporting a retro ensemble featuring quarter denim pants, a jacket, and a beret, while posing on an airfield in Zurich. Captioning the post, Zeenat wrote, “Always winging it. Have an adventurous and happy March, everyone (with a hibiscus flower emoji)." Sharing further details about the photo, the veteran actress added, “A snapshot from an airfield in Zurich, taken during the filming of Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka in 1977."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

As soon as she posted the picture, several industry celebs and the actress’ fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. Reacting to the post, actress Shilpa Shetty commented, “OMG! Fangirl always (with three white heart emojis)." Former actress and TV personality Archana Puran Singh wrote a heartfelt note that read, “It is during these days that I was in college and majorly fangirling you Zeenat. Now revisiting these old pictures and memories of yours, I’m getting there again!" Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra also commented, “You look luminous!"

A user commented, “You are the role model India needed from day 1 but at least you are here now (with a red heart emoji)," while another fan sent love with these words, “Really happy to see you thriving and happy. Grew up watching Bollywood movies as a kid and you were always a top favorite. Stay healthy and blessed."

Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka is a Bollywood romantic drama film directed by J. Om Prakash and was released in 1977. The movie stars Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles, with other notable actors such as Danny Denzongpa and Asrani in supporting roles. The story revolves around a wealthy and handsome young man named Ravi (Rajesh Khanna) who falls in love with a beautiful and talented singer named Kanchan (Zeenat Aman).

Read all the Latest Movies News here