Zeenat Aman Talks About Celeb Privacy Amid Alia Bhatt-Paparazzi Row, See Her Instagram Post

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, she has been sharing anecdotes about her pictures from her decades-long career. In her recent post, Zeenat Aman along with a picture of herself posted a lengthy caption sharing her thoughts on 'celebrity privacy'. Although she did not mention any name in her post, the caption seemingly hinted at the recent buzz around Alia Bhatt's 'privacy breach'. For a quick recap, Alia Bhatt recently slammed a media outlet for sharing her pictures from inside her house without her permission.

Now, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself before heading out for a friend’s birthday party. She intentionally said that she is aware that many want to know which friend she is about to meet and where. She then goes on to distinguish between a “healthy interest" in a celebrity’s life and an “entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives."

“I think there’s a fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire, and an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives. The former is wonderful, and it is that on which artists and audiences thrive. The latter is a drag for everyone involved and, in my view, keeps us from approaching new ideas and a higher level of conversation," she stated.

“The world is so spectacularly diverse and rich, I promise you there are more interesting things to learn than which celebrity met whom and where," she added.

Fans agreed with the actress' thoughts. One of the users wrote, “I so agree with your point of view," while another one said, “Ma'am brilliantly told us about a simple fact which everyone of us don’t understand. Everyone needs their own private space."

Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram Stories to slam a media portal for sharing her pictures at home. “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me… I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today!" she wrote and tagged Mumbai police in her post, urging them to take an action.

Read all the Latest Movies News here