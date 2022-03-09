Zeeshan Ayyub on South Remakes in Bollywood: Shows Lack of Creativity, I Don't Appreciate It | Exclusive

The movie industry is currently going through a chequered phase, where filmmakers are experimenting with remakes and adaptations. While some consider remakes justifiable, others say that remaking is only fine if one has something to add to the story. Bollywood actor Zeeshan Ayyub is set to feature in the adaptation of the British mystery thriller Guilt, titled Bloody Brothers. The No One Killed Jessica actor shared his views on Bollywood films being adapted from South cinema and said following this formula shows lack of creativity.

On being asked about his thoughts on the concept of adapting from South films, Zeeshan told News18, “It is okay, though for south Indian films - I feel one can dub them and people can watch them. Rather than giving writers opportunities, and running after an already successful formula, it shows a lack of creativity, and I don’t appreciate it.”

“It is fine if you have something to add to a story that has been already told. Then, I don’t think there is a problem in remaking or adaptations. But, if you are going to copy exactly frame by frame, then I don’t think it can go a long way. In the current times, when everything is dubbed, especially on the OTT platform, for example, you can watch a German show with subtitles and a Korean show with subtitles. But if one is saying something new with a story, then you should do it.”

The Ranjhanaa actor shared that remakes or adaptations can be considered in filmmaking only if the story has the potential to be taken forward.

“If you think that there is potential in taking something forward, then you should definitely do it. Not just for business. Sometimes you can see they name it two or three without any reason so that you get viewership. I think that isn’t a very good idea. One should be confident enough to have new concepts, write something new and experiment and explore,” he said.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Jaydeeep Ahlawat in the upcoming web show, shared his experience on the sets. “It was great. I’ve known Jaideep Ahlawat for many years now. So, it was great to have him as the co-actor. Because I have always loved the way he portrays his character and his craft.”

Talking about the experience of shooting the web show, he said, “The whole thing was precious and fun. Everything was very chilled out and very relaxed. I think the whole journey was memorable.”

Zeeshan is returning to the OTT platform after being featured in the Saif Ali Khan starrer series Tandav. He talked about the wide range of options on streaming platforms.

“OTT is thriving more and I think it is here to stay. OTT is having a great impact on us, and how things are working. But at the same time, it doesn’t mean that people will not watch films now. I think these are two different mediums. OTT is more of an individual medium; it is more about the personal experience than a community viewing experience. So, yes, definitely OTT has given more opportunities to writers, directors, and to actors, and to everyone. It has made its mark, especially in the last two years.”

Zeeshan Ayyub shared that he feels ‘Breaking Bad’ is one of the best series that has ever been made. He shared that he has been watching Sopranos, Squid Games, Money Heist, and other South Korean Films.

Bloody Brothers will be released on March 10. The show is a dark comedy which also features Satish Kaushik, Mugdha Godse, Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the series is set to premiere on ZEE5 on March 18.

