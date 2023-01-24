Zeeshan Ayyub Talks About Impact of RRR Nominated for Oscars, Says It'll Be Helpful for India | Exclusive

The country is waiting with bated breath for the Oscars 2023 nominations to be announced. After all, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR, is among the movies predicted to bag a nomination. With RRR emerging a popular film in the past few months in the West, receiving praises from many acclaimed filmmakers including James Cameron, fans are hoping that the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer gets nominated for Best Picture. While we wait for the nominations to be announced, actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says that RRR’s recognition at the 95th Academy Awards will make a massive impact on Indian cinema.

Speaking with News18.com, the Joram actor confesses that while the recognition from the West doesn’t influence him, he believes that RRR getting a nomination and even winning at the Oscars 2023 will help draw more international audiences to Indian cinema.

“(RRR making a buzz in the West) is definitely a really good thing. However, personally, I don’t feel that recognition from the West is that important. Hum logo ko bhi samaj aata hi hai which are good films and which are not. But having said that, if RRR gets nominated for Oscars and goes on to win, it will open a really big door like what happened with Korean films after Parasite. It will be really, really helpful for the whole country, the kind of cinema we are producing," he says.

While RRR is generating massive buzz, Zeeshan points out that Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes is also in the running to bag a nomination and he is rooting for Shaunak’s team as well. “Obviously, RRR is there. But at the same time, I would also talk about films like All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen, the documentary film (which is also shortlisted for an Oscars 2023 nomination). So, I think, now the kind of content that India’s producing, is getting recognised there," he says.

Being a fan of Rajamouli’s work, Zeeshan admits he loves the kind of cinema the Telugu filmmaker makes. However, he also notes that there is a small section of people who disagree with the nominations. Although their disagreement, he feels that at such moments, people should celebrate the achievement rather than stir a controversy.

“It is an important event and it should be considered that way instead of creating controversy around it. If people are loving a film, it is good for them. It is possible that there’s a film we don’t like but it gets critical acclaim and box office returns. So it is subjective and we should respect that subjectively," he concludes.

