Zeishan Quadri on Claims of Cheating Shalini Chaudhary: One Can’t Rise to Fame Through These Tricks | Exclusive

After producer Shalini Chaudhary’s (also known as Rajbala Dhaka Chaudhary) allegations that actor and writer Zeishan Quadri of Gangs Of Wasseypur fame cheated her financially, she lodged an FIR against him at the Malad Police Station in Mumbai. Ostensibly, she has stated that he took her Audi car and mortgaged it for Rs 12 lakh after dodging her calls for the past year. Confirming the same, a police officer from the Malad police station told Hindustan Times, “We have booked Quadri for cheating and criminal breach of trust under sections 420 and 406 of the IPC.”

Quadri and Chaudhary had worked together on the television show Crime Patrol’s Dial 100 and a film titled Halahal (2020). And now, in an exclusive chat with News18, Quadri denies all claims made by Chaudhary and opens up on the episode and the alleged assault he was subjected to by her along with her sons, Sameer and Sahil, and brother Ramesh. Excerpts:

On his acquaintance with Chaudhary

We’re professional acquaintances. We were never good friends, sitting and chatting over dinner. In Halahal, I’ve given her the credit of a producer as well. It was a very small-budget film. She made it clear to me that we shouldn’t be suffering losses. I assured her that she won’t.

On allegations of mortgaging her Audi A6

In October 2020, I put all the dues [pertaining to Halahal] in her bank account. After that, I messaged her son, Sameer, that I’ve cleared all the dues. He sent me a thumbs up in response. They weren’t doing much work post that and I couldn’t be involving them in every project that I did. Thereafter, we met at the Lokhandwala back road where I told them I was pitching a show. That’s when they told me that they also want to do a television show. I told them if an opportunity comes, I’ll let them know. In passing, I mentioned to them that I own a Range Rover but I want to buy another car. They had an Audi and offered me to borrow it. A few days later, they called me and told me to speak to a dealer and sell it off. They apparently had to pay their EMIs and they didn’t have enough money. I had a dealer who I knew and sold it off. I simply helped her. Her Pan card, Aaadhaar card, and the document against which the car was registered bore the name Rajbala Dhaka Chaudhary.

On Quadri’s claims of being a victim of extortion

On November 9, 2021, Rajbala received a cheque of Rs 6 lakh. A day later, her son called me up and told me that the bank would only encash it in the presence of the account holder. I helped sort it out. I transferred Rs 5.75 lakh and told them to come and collect the rest of the amount from me in cash. But they never turned up. A few days later, he started saying that the current market price of their car is Rs 22-26 lakh and they wanted it back. But I got the car sold already, how would I return it to them? Plus, I had given them Rs 6 lakh. That’s when they started abusing me. I’ve them as audio recordings. I blocked them. Post that, they alleged that I wasn’t taking their call.

On Chaudhary filing a complaint against him for the first time

On January 6, 2022, I got a call from the Malad police station that she has filed a complaint against me. On January 23, I called the IO (investigation officer) and he told me to meet them after a couple of days.

On claims of being assaulted

On the night of January 24 this year, I had a meeting at a café in Oshiwara. Shalini along with her sons and brother and another person who I didn’t know came in a Fortuner with black glasses and physically assaulted me. They put me in the car, held me by my collar, and hit me. They took to me to Love & Latte in Lokhandwala back road, dragged me out of the car, and assaulted me again. I kept telling them to spare me. Shalini thereafter called the IO of the Malad police station and told him that she has gotten hold of me. He, in fact, told her on the phone, ‘This is Mumbai. You can’t just pick anyone up.’ Then they took me to my house and threatened me. One of her sons made a video of me and forced me to pay them Rs 16 lakh for their car and Rs 10 lakh for Halahal. They told me that if I didn’t pay them, they would continue assaulting me. They didn’t know that I had a CCTV at my house. So, the entire episode was recorded.

On Chaudhary’s statement to the police

According to her statements, I went to her house and over tea, I spoke to her about producing a television show aur phir unko baaton mein phasaake unki gaadi leke main bhaag gaya. I showed all the documents pertaining to the selling of the car which had her signatures to the police. The IO called her and told her that her complaint is false because as per the papers, she consensually sold her car. He closed the case on February 21.

On slapping a complaint against Chaudhary

I had seen these cases of assault and extortion happening in films. So, imagine the trauma I experienced when all of this happened to me in real life! For about ten days, I kept thinking about how to go about it and put a permanent stop to this ordeal. So, I filed a complaint at the Oshiwara police station. The investigation is currently underway. When an FIR is filed, you’ve to go to the court for the ABA (anticipatory bail application). I’ve submitted all the documents, recordings, and CCTV footage as required.

On Chaudhary’s filing a second police complaint

The IO who was in charge of the case has been transferred and hence, there’s a delay in the investigation. So, Shalini and her children filed another FIR against me and the IO at the Malad police station. She told them that I took her car because I, apparently, felt that a producer without a good car doesn’t give a good impression and that after borrowing her car, I sold it off without informing her.

On filing a defamation suit against Chaudhary

I’ll definitely file a defamation suit against her. Nobody knows Shalini Chaudhary. Who does PR after FIR? Her intention behind involving me is very clear. All of her allegations against me are false. She claimed that I threatened her. I urge her to come out and share those recordings with everyone. She never produced the number from which she claimed that I called and threatened her. The reason behind this is that I never called her. I’ve confidence in the judiciary. People tend to take advantage of you if you remain silent. One can’t rise to fame through these tricks. You can earn a name for yourself only through honesty, hard work, and merit. She claims that she has the support of many influential people. But how will that help? Their support won’t defy the fact that she’s wrong and has lied. She has no evidence to prove her claims but I do. It’s said that there’s no outcome for defamation suits in our country and to be honest, I don’t want any. But I will definitely file a complaint. What’s bigger than a case of defamation, in this case, is the case of assault and extortion.

On his career was affected

It’s already happening. Be it the film fraternity or the audience, they’ve already created a wrong perception about me and that is getting spread everywhere. That’s how the world functions.”

