Zendaya Cautions Euphoria Viewers Before Season 2 Premiere

The second season of critically-acclaimed high school drama Euphoria premiered on Sunday. The drama depicts the lives of high school students in the US who struggles with drug addiction, self-image, sex, and social media. Considering the show deals with such heavy subjects, Zendaya, who stars as one of the lead actors in the series, had a warning for the viewers.

On Sunday, the actor shared a blurry photo of herself next to a bike and in the caption, she wrote, “A reminder before tonight…” The 25-year-old actor had written a note in the following slide which was a heads up for the viewers ahead of the premier. The note read, “I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences. This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch.”

Directed by Sam Levinson, Euphoria also stars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, and Alexa Demie. The first season ended with some disconnect between Zendaya and Hunter’s characters Rue and Jules. Rue is a high-school student who is suffering from her mental health and drug addiction problem, while Jules is still trying to figure out her sexuality as a 17-year-old. Following the first season, makers of Euphoria also released two bridge episodes that provided the viewers with perspectives of both Rue and Jules.

The trailer of the second season had given viewers a glimpse of what they can expect with the eight-episode series. Rue is seen carrying a rolling bag almost everywhere and it seems she has tied up with her drug supplier Fezco played by Angus. Euphoria can be watched on Disney+Hotstar.

