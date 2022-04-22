Zendaya Praises Spider-Man Co-Star Tom Holland for Being a Supportive Boyfriend, Gives Update on Euphoria

On Wednesday, Hollywood actress Zendaya attended the premiere of her Emmy-award nominated show, Euphoria at Los Angeles For Your Consideration theatre. During the premiere, the actress answered some questions interacting with the press. The 25-year-old shared her thoughts on having a partner like actor Tom Holland, with whom she has worked in Marvel Studios Spider-Man series.

Speaking to ET, Zendaya said, “I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that.” Zendaya also said that having Holland help her detach from the heavy role she has taken on in the HBO Max drama is something that is very supportive. “This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.” In Euphoria, Zendaya plays the role of a high school student called Rue who suffers from drug addiction and mental health issues. The actress even won her first Emmy Award for best actress in drama in 2020 for her performance.

The latest season of Euphoria premiered in January, and although the Sam Levinson directorial has been renewed for another season, audiences may have to wait for a long time. Speaking to ET during her last public appearance, the actress hinted that Euphoria will not be returning till 2024. “I think that might be true. I honestly don't know.” Zendaya, who herself is an executive producer of the show added, “There's some executives that know better than me. You might wanna ask them. I'm gonna be busy for a while.”

Zendaya also teased the audience, about whether Tom was present on the sets of Euphoria during the play performed in the finale of its latest season. She told ET, “Who knows. The world may never know.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Tom’s last movie together was Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie was released in theatres in December last year and was a global blockbuster hit. This was the third time Zendaya and Tom worked on a Spider-Man movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.