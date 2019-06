Zendaya Reveals There's Bromance Brewing Between Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal

Actress Zendaya has revealed her Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal have a major bromance brewing.In an interview, Zendaya said that Holland and Gyllenhaal only had eyes for each other as their bromance developed on set, reports dailymail.co.uk.Asked to reveal something about Holland and Gyllenhaal, Zendaya replied: "When they are together, no one else exists."Regarding her upcoming Spider-Man sequel, she said her favourite scene to shoot involved being pulled 100 feet into the air and then suspended in place.Meanwhile, Zendaya recently wished Holland a happy birthday in a quirky post as the latter turned 23 Saturday. The 22-year-old beauty, who plays Michelle Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, posted a heart-warming message on Instagram with the actor."Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we’re all very lucky to have you and your weirdness," wrote Zendaya, tagging Holland.Spider-Man: Far From Home features an ensemble cast including Marisa Tomei playing May Parker, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Michael Keaton playing Adrian Toomes.Follow @News18Movies for more