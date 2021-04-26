Zendaya Shines on Oscars Red Carpet in Yellow Dress and Rs 44 Crore Diamonds

American actress Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman made a jaw-dropping appearance on the Oscars 2021 red carpet in her custom Valentino Couture cutout gown paired with a necklace of yellow diamonds worth USD 6 million (Rs 44.85) and Jimmy Choo heels. The 93rd Academy Awards was held on April 26 at Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This year the Oscars had it all from red, white, feathers to shorts.

Although Zendaya was not nominated for her performance in Malcolm and Marie, she won the red carpet with her outfit choice and stunning accessories.The 24-year-old was set to present an award at the Oscars. Other star presenters included Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix and Harrison Ford.

As the actress stepped on the red carpet, he rfun and flirty searingly bright yellow strapless gown was seen billowing in the wind along with her waist-length mermaid hair which wowed everyone. The Valentino gown also glows in the dark.

Zendaya’s midriff-baring sunny gown stood out amid a sea of reds, whites and gold. On top of it, her stunning 183 carat Bulgari diamond accessories from ears and neck to her fingers had heads turning.The millions of pounds worth of stones included a brooch and tassel collar necklace, a 30-carat yellow diamond ring, a massive emerald-cut diamond ring, and pear-cut yellow diamond drop earrings. The jewellery was part of Bulgari diamond’s Magnifica collection which is going to drop later this year.

The celebrity had kept her makeup soft and simple.Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, has brought the entire mermaid look together

Apart from Zendaya, Celeste Waite also caught the attention of the shutterbugs with her Gucci red and black dress accessorised with a heart-shaped clutch.

British actor Carey Mulligan also caught eyeballs with her gold sequin two-piece Valentino Haute Couture gown composed of a bandeau top and a billowy full skirt, paired with Sophia Webster heels.

