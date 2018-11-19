English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zero: Aanand L Rai Shares 'Beautiful Memories' with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, See Pics
Aanand L Rai has tweeted behind-the-scene photos with Zero’s lead actors. See them here.
The first look posters of Zero featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. (Image: Red Chillies Entertainment)
Loading...
With Aanand L Rai’s forthcoming directorial Zero inching closer to release, the film’s promotions are on in full swing.
To add to the growing curiosity around it, Rai on Saturday tweeted a collage of black-and-white behind-the-scene photos with the film’s lead actors Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
“Sometimes we never come to know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Thank you for such beautiful memories in this heartfelt journey of #zero . @iamsrk Khan Saab , @AnushkaSharma & #KatrinaKaif ! #Zero21Dec
Calling Zero a landmark film in his career, Rai earlier told News18, “Neither Shah Rukh Khan made me feel that he is such a big star, nor I have felt the pressure of performing at a certain level. My last two years have been full of excitement. Had I not been feeling happy while making it, Zero would have broken me with fatigue.”
“It’s like I walked the distance between two buildings on a rope and have seen towards the ground only now. Despite being in the commercial space, you’ll find innovation. I didn’t fear anything while making Zero,” he added.
In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen as Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man, Katrina as Babita Kumari, an alcoholic superstar and Anushka as Aafia, a celebrated scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.
Written by Himanshu Sharma, Zero is scheduled to release ahead of Christmas on December 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
To add to the growing curiosity around it, Rai on Saturday tweeted a collage of black-and-white behind-the-scene photos with the film’s lead actors Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
“Sometimes we never come to know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Thank you for such beautiful memories in this heartfelt journey of #zero . @iamsrk Khan Saab , @AnushkaSharma & #KatrinaKaif ! #Zero21Dec
Sometimes we never come to know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Thank you for such beautiful memories in this heartfelt journey of #zero. @iamsrk Khan Saab , @AnushkaSharma & #KatrinaKaif ! #Zero21Dec pic.twitter.com/8ui5JwtQJ2— AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) November 17, 2018
Calling Zero a landmark film in his career, Rai earlier told News18, “Neither Shah Rukh Khan made me feel that he is such a big star, nor I have felt the pressure of performing at a certain level. My last two years have been full of excitement. Had I not been feeling happy while making it, Zero would have broken me with fatigue.”
“It’s like I walked the distance between two buildings on a rope and have seen towards the ground only now. Despite being in the commercial space, you’ll find innovation. I didn’t fear anything while making Zero,” he added.
In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen as Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man, Katrina as Babita Kumari, an alcoholic superstar and Anushka as Aafia, a celebrated scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.
Written by Himanshu Sharma, Zero is scheduled to release ahead of Christmas on December 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Preity Zinta’s Take on #MeToo Goes Viral, She Calls It ‘Edited and Insensitive'
- Priyanka Chopra Beats Nick Jonas in Mortal Kombat, See Pics
- Got Cash, Take Her: How Saif Ali Khan and Sara Made Koffee With Karan a Fun Watch
- Lux Golden Rose Award: Kareena-Alia’s Chic Gowns to Shah Rukh-Varun’s Charm
- Apple Cuts Production Orders For All Three New iPhone Models: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...