Zero: Aanand L Rai Shares 'Beautiful Memories' with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, See Pics

With Aanand L Rai’s forthcoming directorial Zero inching closer to release, the film’s promotions are on in full swing.To add to the growing curiosity around it, Rai on Saturday tweeted a collage of black-and-white behind-the-scene photos with the film’s lead actors Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.“Sometimes we never come to know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Thank you for such beautiful memories in this heartfelt journey of #zero . @iamsrk Khan Saab , @AnushkaSharma & #KatrinaKaif ! #Zero21DecCalling Zero a landmark film in his career, Rai earlier told News18, “Neither Shah Rukh Khan made me feel that he is such a big star, nor I have felt the pressure of performing at a certain level. My last two years have been full of excitement. Had I not been feeling happy while making it, Zero would have broken me with fatigue.”“It’s like I walked the distance between two buildings on a rope and have seen towards the ground only now. Despite being in the commercial space, you’ll find innovation. I didn’t fear anything while making Zero,” he added.In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen as Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man, Katrina as Babita Kumari, an alcoholic superstar and Anushka as Aafia, a celebrated scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.Written by Himanshu Sharma, Zero is scheduled to release ahead of Christmas on December 21.