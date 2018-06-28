GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Zero: Anushka Sharma Thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif For Her Journey

Zero also stars Katrina Kaif in a key role alongside the actor. Much of the curiosity lies in the fact that SRK will be seen in an unusual avatar, essaying the role of a vertically challenged person in the film.

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2018, 9:20 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Anushka Sharma
Actor Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram to share an adorable post with her Zero director Anand L Rai and co-star Shah Rukh Khan. She wrapped up shooting for her part in the film and thanked the cast and crew for being a support system in making the project wholeheartedly.

She wrote,"Zero is all heart. Zero is these two wonderful people and everything they’ve endeavoured to create. Zero is me going on this journey with them. What a pleasure it has been. Big hug @aanandlrai and @iamsrk for your belief and to @katrinakaif for being the amaze one that she is! #ZeroWrap🎥"

Credit: @AnushkaSharma1588

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film would also be Sridevi’s final movie. The late actress will be seen in a special appearance for which she had already shot back in October in 2017. Sridevi would reportedly play herself in the film and share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor. The scene is said to be a party sequence.

The movie is slated to release on December 21.

