English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Zero: Anushka Sharma Thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif For Her Journey
Zero also stars Katrina Kaif in a key role alongside the actor. Much of the curiosity lies in the fact that SRK will be seen in an unusual avatar, essaying the role of a vertically challenged person in the film.
Image: Instagram/ Anushka Sharma
Actor Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram to share an adorable post with her Zero director Anand L Rai and co-star Shah Rukh Khan. She wrapped up shooting for her part in the film and thanked the cast and crew for being a support system in making the project wholeheartedly.
She wrote,"Zero is all heart. Zero is these two wonderful people and everything they’ve endeavoured to create. Zero is me going on this journey with them. What a pleasure it has been. Big hug @aanandlrai and @iamsrk for your belief and to @katrinakaif for being the amaze one that she is! #ZeroWrap🎥"
Credit: @AnushkaSharma1588
Zero also stars Katrina Kaif in a key role alongside the actor. Much of the curiosity lies in the fact that SRK will be seen in an unusual avatar, essaying the role of a vertically challenged person in the film.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film would also be Sridevi’s final movie. The late actress will be seen in a special appearance for which she had already shot back in October in 2017. Sridevi would reportedly play herself in the film and share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor. The scene is said to be a party sequence.
The movie is slated to release on December 21.
Also Watch
She wrote,"Zero is all heart. Zero is these two wonderful people and everything they’ve endeavoured to create. Zero is me going on this journey with them. What a pleasure it has been. Big hug @aanandlrai and @iamsrk for your belief and to @katrinakaif for being the amaze one that she is! #ZeroWrap🎥"
Credit: @AnushkaSharma1588
Zero also stars Katrina Kaif in a key role alongside the actor. Much of the curiosity lies in the fact that SRK will be seen in an unusual avatar, essaying the role of a vertically challenged person in the film.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film would also be Sridevi’s final movie. The late actress will be seen in a special appearance for which she had already shot back in October in 2017. Sridevi would reportedly play herself in the film and share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor. The scene is said to be a party sequence.
The movie is slated to release on December 21.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zero: Anushka Sharma Thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif For Her Journey
- From Conquering the Arctic to a Penniless India Journey, This Kerala Man is the Ultimate Traveller
- Priyanka Chopra Just Confirmed Her Relationship With Nick Jonas in This Instagram Post
- Tej Pratap Yadav's First Hindi Film to Hit Silver Screen Soon
- How Rudrani Chettri Beat the Odds to Open India's First Transgender Modelling Agency