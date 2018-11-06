English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zero: Complaint Lodged Against Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai for Hurting Sikh Sentiments
A complaint has been lodged against Zero director Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly for hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community.
Loading...
Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa Monday filed a complaint against Zero director Aanand L Rai and actor Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community.
In his complaint, Sirsa has alleged that Shah Rukh has been shown wearing “Gatra Kirpan” (Article of Sikh Faith) in Zero's promo which has created an outrage among Sikh community worldwide.
"As per the Sikh rehat maryada (a code of conduct and conventions for Sikhism, approved by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee), only an Amritdhari Sikh can wear gatra kirpan," Sirsa said in his complaint.
Sirsa also asked Aanand L Rai to delete the "objectionable" scenes, failing which the Sikh community will stage a protest at theatres to stop the film's screening.
"Sikhs cannot tolerate such mischievous acts, either in films or in real life," Sirsa added.
Starring Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero celebrates the "incompleteness in people." In the film, Shah Rukh plays the role of a vertically challenged man, named Baua Singh. While Katrina plays a popular actress battling alcoholism, Anushka is a wheelchair-bound scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.
Follow @news18movies for more
In his complaint, Sirsa has alleged that Shah Rukh has been shown wearing “Gatra Kirpan” (Article of Sikh Faith) in Zero's promo which has created an outrage among Sikh community worldwide.
"As per the Sikh rehat maryada (a code of conduct and conventions for Sikhism, approved by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee), only an Amritdhari Sikh can wear gatra kirpan," Sirsa said in his complaint.
I have written a letter to actor of @Zero21Dec @iamsrk & director @aanandlrai to withdraw the objectionable scene and poster showing Kirpaan as ordinary dagger— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 5, 2018
Filed a complaint as well as this promotion hurts Sikh sentiments pic.twitter.com/yuTpVPLfij
Sirsa also asked Aanand L Rai to delete the "objectionable" scenes, failing which the Sikh community will stage a protest at theatres to stop the film's screening.
"Sikhs cannot tolerate such mischievous acts, either in films or in real life," Sirsa added.
Starring Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero celebrates the "incompleteness in people." In the film, Shah Rukh plays the role of a vertically challenged man, named Baua Singh. While Katrina plays a popular actress battling alcoholism, Anushka is a wheelchair-bound scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League: Real Kashmir Held to Draw in First Home Game Against Churchill Brothers
- Salman Khan Pays a Surprise Visit to a Young Cancer-stricken Fan; Video Goes Viral
- Shweta Tiwari Reveals Real Reason Why She was not Staying With Husband Abhinav Kohli for a Year
- Who Wore What: Jacqueline, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta Light up Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Party
- Hic Hic Hurray: Prince Charles to Turn 70 with Commemorative Bottle of Champagne
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...