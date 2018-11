Zero: Complaint Lodged Against Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai for Hurting Sikh Sentiments

I have written a letter to actor of @Zero21Dec @iamsrk & director @aanandlrai to withdraw the objectionable scene and poster showing Kirpaan as ordinary dagger



Filed a complaint as well as this promotion hurts Sikh sentiments pic.twitter.com/yuTpVPLfij — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 5, 2018

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa Monday filed a complaint against Zero director Aanand L Rai and actor Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community.In his complaint, Sirsa has alleged that Shah Rukh has been shown wearing “Gatra Kirpan” (Article of Sikh Faith) in Zero's promo which has created an outrage among Sikh community worldwide."As per the Sikh rehat maryada (a code of conduct and conventions for Sikhism, approved by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee), only an Amritdhari Sikh can wear gatra kirpan," Sirsa said in his complaint.Sirsa also asked Aanand L Rai to delete the "objectionable" scenes, failing which the Sikh community will stage a protest at theatres to stop the film's screening."Sikhs cannot tolerate such mischievous acts, either in films or in real life," Sirsa added.Starring Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero celebrates the "incompleteness in people." In the film, Shah Rukh plays the role of a vertically challenged man, named Baua Singh. While Katrina plays a popular actress battling alcoholism, Anushka is a wheelchair-bound scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.Follow @news18movies for more