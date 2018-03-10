Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?

Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed King when it comes to sharing selfies on social media. Over the years the Badshah of Bollywood melted million hearts as he spellbound us all with his oh-so-gorgeous pictures. However, looks like his Zero co-star Katrina Kaif is not very impressed by SRK's photos.On Wednesday, Shah Rukh shared a selfie of himself on his social media accounts alongside a caption "I took this pic in colour on the way to 'Zero' shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded."But it seems Katrina didn't like SRK's picture, at all as he shared, "Katrina Kaif, extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie, took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics and keeping us all so entertained on the sets."Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Zero also features Anushka Sharma. The film's teaser showcased Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man who seems to be fond of Bollywood.