Zero Director Aanand L Rai Praises Shah Rukh Khan, Says He Had No Airs Of Being a Big Star

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Zero, is all praises of the actor for his grounded demeanor. Speaking on Day 2 of Sahitya AajTak 2019, in New Delhi, the director revealed how it was dream come true for him to work with King Khan, who celebrated his 54th birthday yesterday.

He said, "Shah Rukh Khan ne kabhi mehsoos nahi hone dia woh kitne bade star hain. Unke saath kaam karke ek nayi nidarta aa gayi hai mujh mein (He taught me that nothing is bigger than heart. I have become fearless after working with him).

The movie Zero, co starring Anushka Sharma, was a dud at the box office. However, the filmmaker says that it was great lesson learnt.

After delivering two failures, it was Aanand's 2011 movie Tanu Weds Manu, starring R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut, which earned him recognition. Post that, he delivered another hit Raanjhanaa, and made the sequel to Tanu Weds Manu.

While love and connection has been an important plot in Aanand's movies, he feels the same is not possible anymore in the current scenario since people have become phone addicts. He says, "Mobile screens have ruined romance. Aankhe chaar karna toh ab ho hi nahi sakta kyunki ab aankhe mobile screens pe hi tiki hui h. I wish jaadu se sare phones gayab ho jaye aur vahi daur vapas aa jae. (People don't have that eye-contact anymore since everyone has got their eye fixed on the mobile screens. I wish all the phones vanish and we transport in the era sans it.)"

