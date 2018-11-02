English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zero: Katrina Kaif Finds Inspiration in Demi Moore for an Alcoholic Actor’s Role
Here’s how Katrina Kaif prepared for her character of an actor battling alcoholism in Zero.
(Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)
In Anand L Rai’s forthcoming film Zero, Katrina Kaif plays a star struggling with alcoholism. To get the nuances of her part right, she has been using real-life stories of Hollywood actors Liza Minnelli, Demi Moore and Lindsay Lohan for reference.
“It's definitely one of Katrina's toughest roles to date. In order to understand the psyche of a star who resorts to alcoholism, she did extensive research on Hollywood stars who battled similar demons," Mid-Day quoted an unnamed crew member of the film.
“Katrina read up on their stories to bring more gravitas to her role. Demi Moore, for instance, has spoken at length about how she would constantly be having thoughts of self-destruction, regardless of the success that came her way,” the source added.
The Thugs of Hindostan actor also read books to better understand various stages of addiction and rehabilitation. “Katrina also read up on Lohan's stints in the rehab. She also referred to books like Blackout and More, Now, Again that includes stories of people at different stages of addiction and how they kicked the habit," the source said.
After releasing two posters on Thursday, the makers will launch the film’s trailer today on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. In the film, Shah Rukh plays the protagonist Bauua, a vertically-challenged man with an unusual zest for life.
Also featuring Anushka Sharma in an important role, Zero is slated to release on December 21.
