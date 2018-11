Zero Posters: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif Promise a Roller Coaster Ride

Zindagi mein dukhi rahne ke hazaar kaaran hai, kush rahne ka sirf ek...ki jab koi pyaar se kahe ki ‘hass do’ to has do! Meri kahaani ka sabse hasta chehra! @AnushkaSharma #ZeroPoster @iamsrk #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/nHYcNgqXB0 — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) October 31, 2018

A day before launching the trailer of his upcoming film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday shared the first two posters of the film, one each with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.Sharing the one with Katrina, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Sitaaron ke khwaab dekhne walon, humne toh chaand ko kareeb se dekha hai.”Tweeting the poster with Anushka, he wrote, “Iss poori duniya mein, meri barabari ki ek hi toh hai...”The actresses also took to social media to share their respective posters.Anushka tweeted it with the caption, “Dekhiye toh zara! Abhi tak haan naa kuch bhi nahi bola hai isey, aur phir bhi kitna khush lag raha hai Waise jodi buri nahi hai :) kya kehte ho?”Meanwhile, Katrina shared it on Instagram along with the caption, “Aasmaan se zameen pe aane ki dikkat hi ye hai ki jab aao koi na koi gale pad jaata hai!”Introducing Anushka’s character, director Anand L Rai tweeted, “Zindagi mein dukhi rahne ke hazaar kaaran hai, kush rahne ka sirf ek...ki jab koi pyaar se kahe ki ‘hass do’ to has do! Meri kahaani ka sabse hasta chehra!”For Shah Rukh’s character, he wrote, “Bas zameen se do inch upar hota hai chaand!!! Ye baat samajh bhi aayi to 4 feet 2 inch ke aadmi ko!”Zero’s trailer is slated to release during a grand event in Mumbai on November 2, Shah Rukh’s birthday.The story of a vertically challenged man named Bauua, Zero will release on December 21.