Zero: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s Film Trailer Gets 100 Million Views in 4 Days
Zero's trailer was launched amid much fanfare at the IMAX in Mumbai’s Wadala on November 2.
(Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)
Looks like all the hype and publicity worked after all.
In a first for a Hindi film, the trailer of Anand L Rai’s Zero, which was launched amid much fanfare at the IMAX in Mumbai’s Wadala, has crossed 100 million views across platforms within four days of its launch on November 2—Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.
The trailer had crossed 54 million views in the first 24 hours, becoming the most-viewed trailer of an Indian film within the first day.
On day 2, the number of views climbed to 85 million and by day 4, they hit 100, reports Times Now.
Interestingly, the trailer’s YouTube views at the time of writing this report stood at 79.2 million.
Slated to release ahead of Christmas on December 21, Zero celebrates the 'incompleteness in people'. In the film, Shah Rukh plays Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man with big hopes, Katrina a star struggling with alcoholism and Anushka a world-renowned scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.
Jointly produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Zero has been written by Himanshu Sharma.
It will be late actor Sridevi’s last movie. She will be seen in a special appearance in the film for which she had shot in October 2017. The Sadma actor will reportedly play herself and will feature with Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor in a party sequence.
