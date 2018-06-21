English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Completes Final Schedule of Aanand L Rai Film, Shares a Lovely Post
Also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the film celebrates the “incompleteness in people” and sees SRK in an unusual avatar and that of a vertically challenged man in the movie.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finished the final schedule of his upcoming film Zero. Also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the film celebrates the “incompleteness in people” and sees SRK in an unusual avatar and that of a vertically challenged man in the movie. The actor took to Twitter to share the news and thanked the Zero team for a "very fruitful and hectic shoot".
He wrote: "A film never finishes... but so many beautiful things come to an end around it. Thanks everyone for a very fruitful & hectic shoot. #ZeroTheFilm."
Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film would also be Sridevi’s final movie. The late actress will be seen in a special appearance for which she had already shot back in October in 2017. Sridevi would reportedly play herself in the film and share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor. The scene is said to be a party sequence.
Zero, written by Himanshu Sharma, is scheduled to release on December 21.
