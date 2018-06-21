Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Completes Final Schedule of Aanand L Rai Film, Shares a Lovely Post

A film never finishes...but so many beautiful things come to an end around it. Thanks everyone for a very fruitful & hectic shoot. #ZeroTheFilm pic.twitter.com/Qw5McL2WiQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 20, 2018

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finished the final schedule of his upcoming film Zero. Also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the film celebrates the “incompleteness in people” and sees SRK in an unusual avatar and that of a vertically challenged man in the movie. The actor took to Twitter to share the news and thanked the Zero team for a "very fruitful and hectic shoot".He wrote: "A film never finishes... but so many beautiful things come to an end around it. Thanks everyone for a very fruitful & hectic shoot. #ZeroTheFilm."Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film would also be Sridevi’s final movie. The late actress will be seen in a special appearance for which she had already shot back in October in 2017. Sridevi would reportedly play herself in the film and share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor. The scene is said to be a party sequence.Zero, written by Himanshu Sharma, is scheduled to release on December 21.