Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Katrina Kaif's Intense Look With This Post; See Here

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled Katrina Kaif’s first look from Aanand L Rai's film Zero. The superstar shared the photo of Katrina with the caption, “There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty... hope u all also give it love.”In the still from Zero, the actress is seen surrounded by a group of bodyguards as she is being papped. SRK also wrote a lovely post alongside the photo.Here's what he wrote:“We know she is beautiful. We know she has set our hearts fluttering. She has loved like she has never been hurt. She dances like nobody’s watching her. She has lived like it’s heaven on earth. But all us actors wait for the moment when we can sink our teeth into a character deeper than beauty and its trappings. Here’s my friend on her birthday braving to enthrall us in a new avatar. You may ask ‘why so serious..?’ Hmmm... Aapka pata nahi, mujhe toh gusse mein yeh aur bhi haseen lagti hai. Happy birthday my brave and beautiful Katrina... Love, Shah Rukh.”Image courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan/TwitterAlso starring Anushka Sharma, Zero celebrates the “incompleteness in people” and sees SRK in an unusual avatar and that of a vertically challenged man in the movie. The film, written by Himanshu Sharma, is scheduled to release on December 21.