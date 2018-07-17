English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Katrina Kaif's Intense Look With This Post; See Here
'Zero', directed by Aanand L Rai, is scheduled to release on December 21.
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled Katrina Kaif’s first look from Aanand L Rai's film Zero. The superstar shared the photo of Katrina with the caption, “There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty... hope u all also give it love.”
In the still from Zero, the actress is seen surrounded by a group of bodyguards as she is being papped. SRK also wrote a lovely post alongside the photo.
Here's what he wrote:
“We know she is beautiful. We know she has set our hearts fluttering. She has loved like she has never been hurt. She dances like nobody’s watching her. She has lived like it’s heaven on earth. But all us actors wait for the moment when we can sink our teeth into a character deeper than beauty and its trappings. Here’s my friend on her birthday braving to enthrall us in a new avatar. You may ask ‘why so serious..?’ Hmmm... Aapka pata nahi, mujhe toh gusse mein yeh aur bhi haseen lagti hai. Happy birthday my brave and beautiful Katrina... Love, Shah Rukh.”
Image courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter
Also starring Anushka Sharma, Zero celebrates the “incompleteness in people” and sees SRK in an unusual avatar and that of a vertically challenged man in the movie. The film, written by Himanshu Sharma, is scheduled to release on December 21.
Also Watch
In the still from Zero, the actress is seen surrounded by a group of bodyguards as she is being papped. SRK also wrote a lovely post alongside the photo.
Here's what he wrote:
“We know she is beautiful. We know she has set our hearts fluttering. She has loved like she has never been hurt. She dances like nobody’s watching her. She has lived like it’s heaven on earth. But all us actors wait for the moment when we can sink our teeth into a character deeper than beauty and its trappings. Here’s my friend on her birthday braving to enthrall us in a new avatar. You may ask ‘why so serious..?’ Hmmm... Aapka pata nahi, mujhe toh gusse mein yeh aur bhi haseen lagti hai. Happy birthday my brave and beautiful Katrina... Love, Shah Rukh.”
Image courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter
There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty....hope u all also give it love. pic.twitter.com/yYpioBa6ds— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 16, 2018
Also starring Anushka Sharma, Zero celebrates the “incompleteness in people” and sees SRK in an unusual avatar and that of a vertically challenged man in the movie. The film, written by Himanshu Sharma, is scheduled to release on December 21.
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Indian Selectors to Pick Squad for First Three Tests Against England
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak
- Communist-run Cuba Starts Rolling Out Internet on Mobile Phones
- I'm 'Not Like Others' Says Ronaldo at Juventus Unveiling
- Tracking Death By WhatsApp: How Over 30 Lives Have Been Lost So Far