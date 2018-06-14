Zero Teaser: Salman Khan Makes Shah Rukh Khan's Eid Special With A Surprise Visit

After releasing the first look of Shah Rukh Khan from Anand L Rai's upcoming film Zero, the makers have released a special Eid teaser featuring a special appearance by Salman Khan. The one minute twenty one-second teaser sees SRK's vertically challenged character Bauwa Singh entering a stadium filled with cheering fans, as Salman surprises him from behind.It's Salman's turn to return the favour after Shah Rukh's special appearance in his film Tubelight. "Kya Bauwa Singh sun hai jiske piche lag jaate ho, life bana dete ho," Salman says to SRK before the two break into a dance sequence. The dance number in the film has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and looks like a fun filled song. This special appearance is surely going to leave the fans of both the actors elated and remind them of their chemistry since Karan-Arjun days.Interestingly, SRK is seen wearing a T-Shirt with Katrina Kaif's face on it as his character in the film is a big fan of the actress. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film also stars Anushka Sharma in a key role, bringing back the trio from Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan.Apart from Salman, many other actors are expected to make a guest appearance in the film including late actor Sridevi, R Madhavan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Juhi Chawla and Deepika Padukone.The post-production of the film is currently underway in the US. Zero is slated to release on December 21.