Zero Trailer: Anushka's 'Ganwar Pasand Hai Mujhe' Dialogue Inspires Memes; See the Best Ones

... And the award for most popular meme face of the year goes to @AnushkaSharma for Sui Dhaaga and Zero!! — Aarshasauras (@aarshvora) November 2, 2018

Now we know how Virat proposed! #ZEROTRAILER pic.twitter.com/vWtYwyVsq5 — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) November 2, 2018

Real tribute to Stephen Hawking from Bollywood #ZeroTrailer — Nitesh Kumar (@krnitessh) November 2, 2018

Kahin gareebo ka Jack Sparrow toh kahin gareeb Stephen Hawking. Die hard Bollywood fan be like - #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/yTx6O8ofBT — Lamengineer (@Lamengineer) November 2, 2018

Maybe it's just another Jab Tak Hai Jaan with SRK as Tyrion and Anushka as Lady Stephen Hawking keeping #KatrinaKaif constant. #ZeroTrailer — Prashant (@imPR10) November 2, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with a fantastic birthday return gift as he dropped the trailer of his much-awaited film Zero on Friday. The actor unveiled the trailer at a grand event in an IMAX theatre in Mumbai.Starring Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, Zero celebrates the 'incompleteness in people'. In the film, Shah Rukh plays the role of a vertically challenged man named Baua Singh. While Katrina plays a popular actress battling alcoholism, Anushka reportedly essays the role of a wheelchair-bound scientist.While SRK fans seemed smitten by the trailer, other social media users pointed toward Anushka's character's similarity to Stephen Hawking, wondering if the actress is actually playing "lady Stephen Hawking" in the film.In addition, there's a scene in the trailer when SRK's Baua asks Anushka, "Humare Jaisa hi kyu chahiye aapko? (Why do you want someone like me only)" To which she replies, "Gawaar pasand hai mujhe (I like illiterates)."There’s something about this scene social media users either love or hate that it has found its way into the already established section of Anushka Sharma memes.A number of the memes, which have made way to social media, are only focusing on that Anushka's dialogue "Gawaar pasand hai mujhe" moment from the trailer.Check out the reactions here:Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, Zero is Sridevi’s last movie. The late actress will be seen in a special appearance in the film for which she had shot in October, 2017. Reportedly, Sridevi would be seen playing herself play herself. Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor are also likely to be seen in a party sequence.