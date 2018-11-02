Zero Trailer: Anushka's 'Ganwar Pasand Hai Mujhe' Dialogue Inspires Memes; See the Best Ones
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, Zero celebrates the 'incompleteness in people'.
Anushka Sharma in a still from Zero trailer
Starring Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, Zero celebrates the 'incompleteness in people'. In the film, Shah Rukh plays the role of a vertically challenged man named Baua Singh. While Katrina plays a popular actress battling alcoholism, Anushka reportedly essays the role of a wheelchair-bound scientist.
While SRK fans seemed smitten by the trailer, other social media users pointed toward Anushka's character's similarity to Stephen Hawking, wondering if the actress is actually playing "lady Stephen Hawking" in the film.
In addition, there's a scene in the trailer when SRK's Baua asks Anushka, "Humare Jaisa hi kyu chahiye aapko? (Why do you want someone like me only)" To which she replies, "Gawaar pasand hai mujhe (I like illiterates)."
There’s something about this scene social media users either love or hate that it has found its way into the already established section of Anushka Sharma memes.
A number of the memes, which have made way to social media, are only focusing on that Anushka's dialogue "Gawaar pasand hai mujhe" moment from the trailer.
Check out the reactions here:
When someone asks Amit Shah why he does not take well educated people in his party #Zerotrailer @LambaAlka @imVkohli #memes ofthe day@DrKumarVishwas @AnushkaSharma @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/xMPbjS6R6U— Gufran Ahmad (@imGAhmad) November 2, 2018
... And the award for most popular meme face of the year goes to @AnushkaSharma for Sui Dhaaga and Zero!!— Aarshasauras (@aarshvora) November 2, 2018
पर जीरो हीरो है ... Zero #happybirthdayshahrukhkhan #hbdsrk #hbdshahrukhkhan #viratkohli #anushkasharma #zero #hero #funny #memes #desi #indian #ZeroTrailer #HappyBirthdaySRK #KatrinaKaif #Zero21Dec pic.twitter.com/gNtdsTcTfJ— Gangs Of North (@GangsOfNorth) November 2, 2018
Now we know how Virat proposed! #ZEROTRAILER pic.twitter.com/vWtYwyVsq5— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) November 2, 2018
Real tribute to Stephen Hawking from Bollywood #ZeroTrailer— Nitesh Kumar (@krnitessh) November 2, 2018
Kahin gareebo ka Jack Sparrow toh kahin gareeb Stephen Hawking. Die hard Bollywood fan be like - #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/yTx6O8ofBT— Lamengineer (@Lamengineer) November 2, 2018
Maybe it's just another Jab Tak Hai Jaan with SRK as Tyrion and Anushka as Lady Stephen Hawking keeping #KatrinaKaif constant. #ZeroTrailer— Prashant (@imPR10) November 2, 2018
Stephen Hawking after watching Anushka in #Zerotrailer pic.twitter.com/5Si3zY5hyT— Batman (@Batman89071464) November 2, 2018
Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, Zero is Sridevi’s last movie. The late actress will be seen in a special appearance in the film for which she had shot in October, 2017. Reportedly, Sridevi would be seen playing herself play herself. Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor are also likely to be seen in a party sequence.
