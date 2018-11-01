English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan Reviews Zero Trailer and Shah Rukh Shares 'Hug With the Thug'
The two biggest Khans of Bollywood Aamir and Shah Rukh are ready to treat their fans with their much-anticipated films 'Thugs of Hindostan' and 'Zero'.
Image Courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan/ Twitter
Loading...
The two biggest Khans of Bollywood Aamir and Shah Rukh are ready to treat their fans with their much-anticipated films Thugs of Hindostan and Zero. While fans have already seen a glimpse of Thugs of Hindostan, they anxiously wait for Zero's trailer.
The trailer of Zero will be released tomorrow on Shah Rukh's Birthday. But, before that, a special trailer screening was held on Wednesday, where Aamir was one of the guests. Praising the cast and crew of the film on Twitter, Aamir reviewed the trailer as 'outstanding'.
He wrote, "Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word… OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself! Can’t wait to to watch the film!”
Soon, after Shah Rukh posted a picture of himself along with the Dangal actor. Captioning the picture he wrote, "Hug from the Thug....!! Beat that!"
Apart from Aamir, Dhanush also tweeted about the trailer of Zero. He said, "zero .. the film that’s gonna make the difference. Looking forward mere Bhai ‘s @aanandlrai @iamsrk"
On Thursday, a day before launching the trailer of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with two posters of the film, one each with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Sharing the one with Katrina, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Sitaaron ke khwaab dekhne walon, humne toh chaand ko kareeb se dekha hai.”
Tweeting the poster with Anushka, he wrote, “Iss poori duniya mein, meri barabari ki ek hi toh hai..."
Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film features SRK as a vertically challenged man named Bauua Singh.
The trailer of Zero will be released tomorrow on Shah Rukh's Birthday. But, before that, a special trailer screening was held on Wednesday, where Aamir was one of the guests. Praising the cast and crew of the film on Twitter, Aamir reviewed the trailer as 'outstanding'.
He wrote, "Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word… OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself! Can’t wait to to watch the film!”
Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself!— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018
Can't wait to to watch the film!
Love.
a.
Soon, after Shah Rukh posted a picture of himself along with the Dangal actor. Captioning the picture he wrote, "Hug from the Thug....!! Beat that!"
Hug from the Thug....!! Beat that! pic.twitter.com/4h0LD0qq1g— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018
Apart from Aamir, Dhanush also tweeted about the trailer of Zero. He said, "zero .. the film that’s gonna make the difference. Looking forward mere Bhai ‘s @aanandlrai @iamsrk"
#zero .. the film that’s gonna make the difference. Looking forward mere Bhai ‘s @aanandlrai @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/uJsdShO5E5— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 31, 2018
On Thursday, a day before launching the trailer of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with two posters of the film, one each with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Sharing the one with Katrina, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Sitaaron ke khwaab dekhne walon, humne toh chaand ko kareeb se dekha hai.”
Tweeting the poster with Anushka, he wrote, “Iss poori duniya mein, meri barabari ki ek hi toh hai..."
Sitaaron ke khwaab dekhne walon, humne toh chaand ko kareeb se dekha hai.#ZeroPoster#KatrinaKaif @aanandlrai @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial pic.twitter.com/tegE4RZCSo— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 31, 2018
Iss poori duniya mein, meri barabari ki ek hi toh hai...#ZeroPoster@AnushkaSharma @aanandlrai @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial pic.twitter.com/ZdnFLJp2c1— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 31, 2018
Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film features SRK as a vertically challenged man named Bauua Singh.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Drama Movie Early Reviews: Mohanlal’s Hilarious Act Receives Praise
- Avengers 4: Leaked Details Suggest a November Trailer, Title and the Theme Score
- Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Her Style Evolution Over the Years
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
- Here's Why People Tilt Right First While Kissing or Hugging
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...