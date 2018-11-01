Aamir Khan Reviews Zero Trailer and Shah Rukh Shares 'Hug With the Thug'

Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself!

The two biggest Khans of Bollywood Aamir and Shah Rukh are ready to treat their fans with their much-anticipated films Thugs of Hindostan and Zero. While fans have already seen a glimpse of Thugs of Hindostan, they anxiously wait for Zero's trailer.The trailer of Zero will be released tomorrow on Shah Rukh's Birthday. But, before that, a special trailer screening was held on Wednesday, where Aamir was one of the guests. Praising the cast and crew of the film on Twitter, Aamir reviewed the trailer as 'outstanding'.He wrote, "Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word… OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself! Can’t wait to to watch the film!”Soon, after Shah Rukh posted a picture of himself along with the Dangal actor. Captioning the picture he wrote, "Hug from the Thug....!! Beat that!"Apart from Aamir, Dhanush also tweeted about the trailer of Zero. He said, "zero .. the film that’s gonna make the difference. Looking forward mere Bhai ‘s @aanandlrai @iamsrk"On Thursday, a day before launching the trailer of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with two posters of the film, one each with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.Sharing the one with Katrina, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Sitaaron ke khwaab dekhne walon, humne toh chaand ko kareeb se dekha hai.”Tweeting the poster with Anushka, he wrote, “Iss poori duniya mein, meri barabari ki ek hi toh hai..."Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film features SRK as a vertically challenged man named Bauua Singh.