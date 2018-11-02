Zero Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Aims for the Moon, Anushka Wants Revenge

Shah Rukh Khan launched the trailer of his much-anticipated film Zero at a grand event at Mumbai’s Wadala IMAX on Friday.The 3:14-minute trailer video shows Shah Rukh as Meerut's Bauaa Singh who wants to marry a beautiful girl. His search brings him to Delhi were he meets a wheelchair-bound Anushka Sharma. He pretends to be falling in love with her, but ultimately finds a friend in a Bollywood star, played by Katrina Kaif.There are some striking features about the trailer. It definitely has a special charm to it, and it's not only because of Shah Rukh's unique characterisation. It has wit, thanks to writer Himanshu Sharma and director Aanand L Rai's grand vision.Zero appears to be a drama best suited for the big screen, a trait that Hindi films are trying to do away with. The long shots convey the grandeur of Rai's vision and the canvas of a story that transcends international boundaries.This unusual lovestory goes off track when Katrina throws him out of her house one day. There onwards, it becomes a story of love, betrayal and winning the love back. The end of the trailer hints towards a story with its roots in the sci-fi genre.The preparations of the much-talked-about launch had been in full swing since the last few days. Zero’s makers recreated Meerut and erected a fair-like setup at the venue to give spectators the feel of the film.Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, Zero celebrates the 'incompleteness in people'. In the film, Shah Rukh plays Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man and Katrina a star struggling with alcoholism.Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, Zero is Sridevi’s last movie. The late actress will be seen in a special appearance in the film for which she had shot in October, 2017. Reportedly, Sridevi would be seen playing herself play herself. Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor are also likely to be seen in a party sequence.Aamir Khan, who watched the trailer on Wednesday was all praises for the cast and the crew. “Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself! Can't wait to to watch the film,” he tweeted early on Thursday morning.Zero is scheduled to release on December 21.