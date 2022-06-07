Ziddi Dil Maane Na Actor Kaveri Priyam Approached For Bigg Boss 16: Reports

Looks like another season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss is coming soon. While Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been making headlines for a long time now, reports claim that the makers have started to approach celebrities for Bigg Boss 16 too.

As reported by E-Times, Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Kaveri Priyam has been approached for Bigg Boss 16. A source close to the development told the entertainment portal that the makers of Bigg Boss are keen on having Kaveri as a contestant in season 16. Reportedly, Kaveri was approached for earlier seasons as well but she could not participate due to her prior commitments.

Kaveri Priyam was last seen in Ziddi Dil Maane Na which has now gone off air. Prior to this, she was also seen in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Recently, Kaveri talked about her future projects when she mentioned how she wishes to explore OTT space too. “I know the raw factor of that medium allows a lot of actors to perform and deliver their best. There’s so much to explore in the web space, even the films are no longer confined to the big screen only. I want to play all kinds of roles, All genres, and all shades. There’s nothing specific I want to stick to, I want to try everything as an actor. I don’t want to confine myself to anything specific,” she said as quoted by E-Times.

Meanwhile, Filmibeat recently reported that television actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who quit Imlie has also been approached for the show. Apart from him, Arjun Bijlani is likely to participate in Salman Khan’s show too. Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh’s names are also on the list of celebrities who have been approached for Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows on television. It is hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Tejasswi Prakash won the last season of the show whereas Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were the first and second runner-ups respectively.

