Ziddi Dil Maane Na: TV Audience Don't Want to Keep Watching the Same Thing, Says Aditya Deshmukh

Sony SAB has recently launched a new show titled Ziddi Dil Maane Na with actors Shaleen Malhotra, Kaveri Priyam, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Simple Kaul and Aditya Deshmukh in the lead roles. Aditya, who plays the character of Special Agent Faizuddin Siddiqui, said, “Faizi has his own charm. He is a flirt as well. I think this is for the first time in the history of television, that this kind of a guy is shown in the Army. He is dedicated towards his work at the same time. ‘Desh pehle baki sab baad mein’, this is his mantra. He has so many shades.”

He added, “I have been playing negative roles all my life. A show based on the Army is always a dream for an actor. I feel like Faizi’s character was written for me.”

However, the actor revealed that he was not initially auditioned for Faizi’s character. He said, “I was auditioned for Sid Ganju’s (played by Karan Kunal Kapoor) character. But Sudhir Sharma sir (creator) asked me to audition for Faizi’s character. He told me that he can see Faizi in me. So, when he told me to audition for Faizi, I really loved the script. And I was told that Faizi will have maximum scenes with Karan Shergil (played by Shaleen Malhotra). Shaleen and I have previously worked together and share a good rapport. So, I went for it.”

The actor said that the show is being shot like a web series. “This is not a normal television show, and it is not being shot as one. This is a show which is shot like a web series. We understood that the audience has changed. They don’t want to watch the same thing over and over again. Sony SAB has come up with an show based on the Army after two decades, after Left Right Left. They have come up with this idea that we are shooting this just like a show for an OTT platform. So, we are not overdoing it, we are keeping our roles more natural,” he concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here