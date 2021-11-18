Zindagi Gulzar Hai Star Sanam Saeed Wants to Work With Aamir Khan, But Only in Indian Films, Not TV

Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed shot to global fame with her hit television show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, co-starring Fawad Khan. The actress is very popular among Indian audience too as a result of the show’s success and many other projects she’s been part of. Sanam says she is willing to work in Indian films too, and has a preference in terms of the co-star she would like.

During the press conference of her upcoming show Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Sanam said, “I am open to working in Indian films, not television. I prefer TV on this side of the border. There are so many genres of films I want to work in, so many actors I would like to collaborate with. But to start with, Aamir Khan is someone I would like to work with."

Talking about the popularity of Pakistani content on OTT in India, Sanam said, “We know how India is, we have watched their films. But they didn’t know how we look and what our lives are like. So it was eye-opening for them. We look the same, eat the same food, we are practically brothers and sisters. They now know that Pakistanis look like us, have the same kind if hair, talk like us, talk a little better in Urdu (laughs). OTT platforms have given us that freedom, where the bans and politics are all set aside, and we can reach the Indian audience through our shows and the response has been overwhelming."

The actress also mentioned that her role in Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is very different from the kind of person she is in real life. “I don’t get angry very easily in real life. But when I am playing a character, we have to bring in those emotions. The beauty of being an actor is being able to express myself through my characters. I’m not a femme fatale at all in real life, I am very simple girl, but that’s the role I was playing in this show," she explained.

“Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a show full of courage, sassiness and power. It was a delight to work on this show which tells the stories of strong and fearless women who go to any extent to get what they desire," Sanam added.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by critically acclaimed British-Indian director Meenu Gaur, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a six-part anthology series featuring seven women. Written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, the show is set in a neighborhood rife with secrets and gives a glimpse into what happens when women decide to take charge of their own destiny and not kneel before situations and society.

The show also brings together actresses Sarwat Gilani and Mehar Bano, cast members of another popular Zindagi original, Churails that streamed on ZEE5. Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam will be streaming December 10 onwards on ZEE5.

