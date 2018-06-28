Zingaat Ruined? Janhvi and Ishaan's Song Is Getting Funniest Reactions on Twitter

*My Reaction*

Pic 1 - While listening to Marathi Zingaat



Pic 2 - While listening to Hindi Zingaat#ZingaatRuined #Zingaat pic.twitter.com/YN6OtH5iW7 — naval (@naval17389804) June 27, 2018

Pic 1- Zingaat from Sairaat 😍

Pic 2- Zingaat from Dhadak 😒#ZingaatRuined

Who agrees with me? 🙋😜 pic.twitter.com/c7ZPcSCvY5 — 💥 Šheetu ❤ Šhilpu 💥 (@Dil_ka_aitbaar) June 27, 2018

Audience searching for lyrics, beats, energy in Karan johar’s zingaat in hindi #ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/t2Ro40YzIm — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) June 27, 2018

Pic 1- Zingaat from Sairaat 😍

Pic 2- Zingaat from Dhadak 😒#ZingaatRuined

Who agrees with me? 🙋😜 pic.twitter.com/c7ZPcSCvY5 — 💥 Šheetu ❤ Šhilpu 💥 (@Dil_ka_aitbaar) June 27, 2018

Zingat from Sairat

Zingat from Dhadhak#ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/uY8WMdaJmZ — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) June 27, 2018

Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor delivered an electrifying performance on Dhadak new song Zingaat which was unveiled by the makers yesterday. Bursting with energy, the song has been crooned by music composer duo Ajay-Atul.While many lauded Jahnvi and Ishaan's flawless dance moves, a few were not happy about how the song was choreographed. Farah Khan has done what she is good at - make the stars look incredible. However, she was not able to impress all and the track became a fodder for trolls, within minutes of its release.If you liked the Marathi version from Sairat, this is going to pinch you right in your brain! The Marathi version was a huge hit in masses because it was not choreographed. There was no synchronized dancing, everybody, young and old, just gyrating to the beats, had fun. But Dhadak's Zingaat features white women dressed in a lehenga choli to perform and entertain. Talk about keeping it natural. Who cares?As the song was dropped, #Zingaatruined started trending on Twitter with people sharing their views on the song. Twitterati started sharing memes and GIFs to troll the makers of Dhadak. Even Janhvi's pretty looks in her bright ethnic wear, her subtle thumkas and Ishaan's high-spirited performance failed to save them from the 'modern face of satire'- the trolls. Here's a compilation of some of the most hilarious tweets:'Dhadak', directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set to release on July 20. It is the official remake of popular Marathi film Sairat. The story revolves around Ishaan as Madhur and Janhvi as Patri, who explore their love story in a casteist society. Unlike the original Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak is set in Rajasthan.