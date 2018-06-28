Zingaat Ruined? Janhvi and Ishaan's Song Is Getting Funniest Reactions on Twitter
Zingaat has got everyone talking on social media. Sadly, not for the right reasons!
Image: Dhadak Still/ Design by Shifa Khan
While many lauded Jahnvi and Ishaan's flawless dance moves, a few were not happy about how the song was choreographed. Farah Khan has done what she is good at - make the stars look incredible. However, she was not able to impress all and the track became a fodder for trolls, within minutes of its release.
If you liked the Marathi version from Sairat, this is going to pinch you right in your brain! The Marathi version was a huge hit in masses because it was not choreographed. There was no synchronized dancing, everybody, young and old, just gyrating to the beats, had fun. But Dhadak's Zingaat features white women dressed in a lehenga choli to perform and entertain. Talk about keeping it natural. Who cares?
As the song was dropped, #Zingaatruined started trending on Twitter with people sharing their views on the song. Twitterati started sharing memes and GIFs to troll the makers of Dhadak. Even Janhvi's pretty looks in her bright ethnic wear, her subtle thumkas and Ishaan's high-spirited performance failed to save them from the 'modern face of satire'- the trolls. Here's a compilation of some of the most hilarious tweets:
*My Reaction*— naval (@naval17389804) June 27, 2018
Pic 1 - While listening to Marathi Zingaat
Pic 2 - While listening to Hindi Zingaat#ZingaatRuined #Zingaat pic.twitter.com/YN6OtH5iW7
Zingat original— Imran (@imranyh) June 27, 2018
Vs
Zingat remake@karanjohar #ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/SCn7F3nNgK
Karan johar's movies. #zingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/VisjjIJHx6— Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) June 27, 2018
When someone says bollywood #Zingaat is better than marathi zingaat..#zingaatRuined #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/3CEBgMRz5Z— Deep Valesha (@deepvalesha) June 27, 2018
Pic 1- Zingaat from Sairaat 😍— 💥 Šheetu ❤ Šhilpu 💥 (@Dil_ka_aitbaar) June 27, 2018
Pic 2- Zingaat from Dhadak 😒#ZingaatRuined
Who agrees with me? 🙋😜 pic.twitter.com/c7ZPcSCvY5
Audience searching for lyrics, beats, energy in Karan johar’s zingaat in hindi #ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/t2Ro40YzIm— SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) June 27, 2018
every marathi after listening to #Zingaat pic.twitter.com/5woHR8wA7C— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) June 27, 2018
Me after listening to Hindi #Zingaat :#ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/fE0cL9uyMU— Nutella ❥ (@Netzz_Rathi) June 27, 2018
Zingat from Sairat— Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) June 27, 2018
Zingat from Dhadhak#ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/uY8WMdaJmZ
#zingaatRuined 😡 pic.twitter.com/fTClTtpZ9A— SALMAN ki FAUJ (@beingSalmanFauj) June 27, 2018
'Dhadak', directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set to release on July 20. It is the official remake of popular Marathi film Sairat. The story revolves around Ishaan as Madhur and Janhvi as Patri, who explore their love story in a casteist society. Unlike the original Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak is set in Rajasthan.
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
