Zip-Zap-Zoom: Prabhas Takes on the World in New Saaho Poster
On Monday, Prabhas treated his fans with another poster of his upcoming action-thriller 'Saaho.' Check it out.
New Poster of 'Saaho' featuring actor Prabhas, courtesy of Twitter
Prabhas' upcoming film Saaho is going to be an action-packed ride to the movies and giving a glimpse into the world of his upcoming thriller, Prabhas unveiled another poster that features him on a speeding bike. Featuring a close-up of the star of the Baahubali franchise, the new theatrical still has him racing away on a super bike, as cars and other things fly away in the background.
Sharing the poster, UV Creations wrote on Twitter: "Keep Calm and Race ON! #Saaho in cinemas worldwide from 15th Aug, 2019." The action film has been written and directed by Sujeeth. Interestingly, Saaho is Prabhas' first film after the hugely successful Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which came out in 2017.
Before that Prabhas stayed away from the silver screen for nearly five years to focus on the release of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. The mythological-action franchise became a huge hit, propelling Prabhas to superstardom. And so, the announcement of his next venture Saaho was an exciting news for all his fans.
See Saaho poster here:
Saaho has been in the making since 2017. The film’s lead star cast, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming venture, which will also see Shraddha doing some high octane stunts. Saaho also marks the debut of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress in the South Indian film industry.
Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. On the day of release, Saaho will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House.
Keep Calm and Race ON! #Saaho in cinemas worldwide from 15th Aug, 2019.#Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign @UV_Creations #15AugWithSaaho pic.twitter.com/Me6gQouJCO— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) May 27, 2019
