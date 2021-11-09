ZNMD's Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol to Cameo in Jee Le Zaraa?

Ever since Farhan Akhtar has announced his next directorial Jee Le Zaraa, excitement has been high and people are eagerly looking forward to the exciting venture. And why not? It is not only an all-girl road trip movie, it also features the likes of Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. After movies on friendship and road trips revolving around men, (Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) it will indeed be interesting to see a road trip movie through the lens of women. Not only that but the film will also be written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, along with Farhan.

However, there might be another excitement factor linked to the film if the recent reports are anything to go by. According to IndiaToday.in, the ZNMD boys- Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol- might be making a cameo in Jee Le Zaara. According to a source close to the project quoted by the publication, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a cultural classic, a film that went on to create a genre for itself. The lead actors - Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol - are friends and still very much in touch. There is a possibility that there will be some sort of a cameo or a crossover between ZNMD and Jee Le Zaraa. It will be interesting to see how their characters developed and where they are in life after their road trip adventures."

The source further added that the filmmaker is deliberating the idea of merging the characters from ZNMD into JLZ for a surprise cameo.

Farhan announced the film in August this year, on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. Jee Le Zaraa is slated to be released in 2023.

