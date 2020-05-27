Zoa Morani Donates Plasma for the 2nd Time for COVID-19 Research and Treatment

Zoa Morani, who has recently recovered from the novel coronavirus, has donated her blood plasma for the second time for COVID-19 research and treatment. The actress has also shared a picture of it on social media.

Zoa, who is the daughter of producer Karim Morani, also stated that last time it helped get a patient out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared a picture wherein she is lying on a hospital bed and the process is underway. She captioned her photo as, “Plasma donation round 2! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU, Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered COVID patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy. (sic)."

Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy pic.twitter.com/GDoJ1n25te — Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackery has lauded Zoa for this effort. He retweeted her tweet saying, “That takes some courage and strength! Thank you”.

That takes some courage and strength! Thank you☺️🙏🏻 https://t.co/ICKvMIHSU9 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 26, 2020

The actress had first donated plasma on May 9, roughly a month after she recovered from the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Sharing a carousel of images from the process back then, she said, “Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital .. it was fascinating !!! Always a silver lining i suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover”.











