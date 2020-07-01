Zoa Morani Expresses Her Gratitude Toward Doctors Who Took Care of Her

Actor Zoa Morani, who, along with her father Karim and sister Shaza Morani, had been diagnosed positive for coronavirus in April, took to Instagram to thank the doctors who took care of her while she was admitted in the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The family had later recovered after treatment.

Zoa posted photos of the doctors and medical staff and wrote, "So many Doctors and Nurses and Hospital staff to thank today and every day ... to all those endless years of studying and then to experience the daily intensity of Operation theatres and ICU’s .. truly made of steel .. forever grateful for all your hard work and dedication to your practice ..Thank you Doctors all over the world #happydoctorsday #forevergrateful #doctorsday."

Zoa was recently lauded for donating her plasma twice after recovering for research and the recovery of Covid-19 patients. Zoa had also taken to Instagram to document it and to urge other recovered Covid-19 patients to do so.

"Plasma donation round 2...Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmaTherapy," she had written.

