MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Zoa Morani Tests Negative for COVID-19, Discharged from Hospital

Zoa Morani

Zoa Morani

Zoa's father, Bollywood producer Karim Morani, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, is currently under medical care.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 7:15 AM IST
Share this:

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughters Shaza and Zoa have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.


While Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, Zoa had come back from Rajasthan around mid-March.


Both were quarantined and kept under medication in separate hospitals from April 7.


Zoa said she tested negative twice and is happy to be back home.


"I am extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who took care of my health and my spirits everyday. You will be in my prayers forever. No words can describe how does it feel to be home. I'm so grateful, God is great," Zoa told PTI


The actor thanked the government for doing a "commendable job" and keeping a track of everyone's health and safety.


"Thank you to the media for being so sensitive and warm and also for all the wishes and prayers we received through social media. Truly felt like we were in this together. Please stay safe and follow all the rules as a lot of people out there are putting their life at risk to protect us! Lets help them," she added.


Both the sisters will be under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.


Their father Karim, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, is currently under medical care.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,409

    +775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,447

    +918*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    764

    +112*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,314,891

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,852,584

    +359

  • Cured/Discharged

    423,479

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,214

    +20
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres