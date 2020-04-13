Zoa Morani Tests Negative for COVID-19, Discharged from Hospital

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughters Shaza and Zoa have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.







While Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, Zoa had come back from Rajasthan around mid-March.







Both were quarantined and kept under medication in separate hospitals from April 7.







Zoa said she tested negative twice and is happy to be back home.







"I am extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who took care of my health and my spirits everyday. You will be in my prayers forever. No words can describe how does it feel to be home. I'm so grateful, God is great," Zoa told PTI







The actor thanked the government for doing a "commendable job" and keeping a track of everyone's health and safety.







"Thank you to the media for being so sensitive and warm and also for all the wishes and prayers we received through social media. Truly felt like we were in this together. Please stay safe and follow all the rules as a lot of people out there are putting their life at risk to protect us! Lets help them," she added.







Both the sisters will be under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.







Their father Karim, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, is currently under medical care.

Follow @News18Movies for more