Zoe Kravitz Condemns Will Smith’s Actions at Oscars 2022 With Two Back-to-back Instagram Posts

The Batman star Zoe Isabella Kravitz shared her contention for Will Smith’s actions at the 94th Academy Awards that made headlines and even sparked an inquiry from the Academy. During the Oscars, comedian Chris Rock was on stage presenting the award for Best Documentary when, while interacting with the audience, he cracked a joke at the expense of Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness. Moments after the joke, Will walked up to the stage and smacked Chris on the face.

The entire crowd at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, was taken aback after the altercation. Will, after slapping Chris, returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth." Referring to the altercation, Zoe shared a picture on Instagram showing the dress she wore at the event. In the caption coupled with the picture, she wrote, “Here is a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now."

Zoe did not just stop here. Moments later, she shared another picture of her wearing a white gown for the afterparty of the Oscars 2022. Sharing the picture, the actor, in the caption wrote, “And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."

The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock sparked massive discussions and debates and dominated headlines. Among other celebrities who condemned the incident was Jim Carrey. During an interview with CBS Mornings, Jim Carrey slammed the Hollywood stars who gave a standing ovation to Will Smith on his Oscars speech, which came just minutes after he slapped Chris Rock. Jim added that if he had been in place of Rock, he would have sued Will for $200 million.

The aftermath of the incident also surfaced where Will, while accepting the award for Best Actor for King Richards at the Oscars, apologised for his actions; however, there was no mention of Chris in his speech.

But On March 29, Will shared an apology letter on Instagram and addressed Chris directly. “I would like to apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," the actor wrote. Will ended the apology letter by saying, “I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will."

After the incident garnered worldwide attention, the Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences announced that they will set up an inquiry into the matter and decide the further course of action and consequences.

