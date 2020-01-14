Zoe Kravitz Reveals She's Worn Multiple Catwoman Costumes Already for Matt Reeves' Batman

While fans eagerly wait for news on Matt Reeves' Batman, Robert Pattinson has been occasionally dropping details of his training for the film. Recently, it came to light that The Batman is not the only character the film is strongly focussing on.

Zoe Kravitz had been earlier announced to be appearing in the film as Catwoman. Appearing on Ellen Degeneres' talk show, Kravitz confirm that she would be traveling to the film sets in London soon. She also went on to talk about her training for the film and that she had even been fitted for a costume.

"We've had many (costumes), it's going really well. It's very exciting. And I've been training a ton, too, which has been great and hard. It's very physical. I come home just limping every day. It's actually kind of pathetic."

With Robert Pattinson not available on any social media platform fans have been deprived of any details regarding the film's shooting. The first signs that the film would begin shooting came to light from Jeffrey Wright who has been cast as police commissioner James Gordon in the film. Wright had recently tweeted about suffering from jet lag and talked about flying to Gotham followed by a bat emoji. Now with Kravitz confirming flying to London for the shoot, fans can rest knowing that Matt Reeves' Batman is filming at full throttle.

Other cast members of the film include Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, John Turturro as Don Carmine Falcone, and Paul Dano as The Riddler. It is set to release on June 25, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.