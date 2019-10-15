Zoe Kravitz Reveals She Couldn't Audition for Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises on Racial Grounds

Social media has been booming with love and congratulations for Zoe Kravitz who was announced to be suiting up as Selina Kyle alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman. While most fans are happy, there are some who have expressed dissatisfaction with the casting.

Following the casting news, an old interview of Zoe Kravitz has gone viral. The interview revolves around her revealing that she was declined to audition for the role of Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises. The role eventually went to Anna Hathaway.

In the 2015 interview with Nylon, Kravitz said, "In the last Batman movie [The Dark Knight Rises], they told me that I couldn't get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren't 'going urban,'. It was like, 'What does that have to do with anything?' I have to play the role like, 'Yo, what's up, Batman? What's going on wit chu?'"

Zoe Kravitz's casting as Catwoman was also celebrated by Jason Momoa, who is married to her mother Lisa Bonet. The Aquaman star expressed his excitement at her casting and wished her the best for it.

Apart from Zoe Kravitz, Jonah Hill has been considered to play the role of an antagonist in the film. The potential characters being considered for Hill include either The Penguin or The Riddler. Christopher Reeves' Batman starring Robert Pattinson is set to release on June 25, 2021.

