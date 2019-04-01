English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zoe Saldana Has the Best Reaction to James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Re-Hiring
Zoe Saldana is "happy" that Disney has reinstated James Gunn as the director of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'.
Zoe Saldana is "happy" that Disney has reinstated James Gunn as the director of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'.
Loading...
Zoe Saldana is "happy" that Disney has reinstated James Gunn as the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.
The 40-year-old actor, who plays Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says she is "so proud" of Disney for backtracking on their previous decision to axe the filmmaker from the franchise and believes the company has set a great example.
Gunn was fired by Marvel Studios' parent company Disney after his old, offensive tweets resurfaced on social media. In the tweets, Gunn, 52, had cracked crude jokes dealing with paedophilia and rape.
"I'm proud of him. I'm happy that he's coming back. I'm so proud of Disney, actually, that all the leaders right now behind that big corporation decided to lead by example, and spreading the word and the message of redemption is important," Saldana told Entertainment Tonight.
Gunn, who had also directed the first two parts of the franchise starring Chris Pratt, Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista, will start working on the third part after he finishes the shooting of DC-Warner Bros Suicide Squad sequel.
Saldana said she is also impressed with the way Disney is taking care of representation and is delighted with the success of both Captain Marvel and Black Panther.
"I loved ('Captain Marvel') so much. I'm so proud of her (Brie Larson), I'm so proud of Marvel Studios. I'm also so happy that the public received it and they really supported it, because that was the main part of this whole equation. We need to go and support these movies with female leads in order for our corporations to understand that there is business in investing in female narratives.
"It's better representative of what America is today. It's no longer that shift of, 'Oh, can you allow this to happen?' It's more like you have to do it because if you don't you're neglecting 49 per cent of your audience," she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The 40-year-old actor, who plays Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says she is "so proud" of Disney for backtracking on their previous decision to axe the filmmaker from the franchise and believes the company has set a great example.
Gunn was fired by Marvel Studios' parent company Disney after his old, offensive tweets resurfaced on social media. In the tweets, Gunn, 52, had cracked crude jokes dealing with paedophilia and rape.
"I'm proud of him. I'm happy that he's coming back. I'm so proud of Disney, actually, that all the leaders right now behind that big corporation decided to lead by example, and spreading the word and the message of redemption is important," Saldana told Entertainment Tonight.
Gunn, who had also directed the first two parts of the franchise starring Chris Pratt, Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista, will start working on the third part after he finishes the shooting of DC-Warner Bros Suicide Squad sequel.
Saldana said she is also impressed with the way Disney is taking care of representation and is delighted with the success of both Captain Marvel and Black Panther.
"I loved ('Captain Marvel') so much. I'm so proud of her (Brie Larson), I'm so proud of Marvel Studios. I'm also so happy that the public received it and they really supported it, because that was the main part of this whole equation. We need to go and support these movies with female leads in order for our corporations to understand that there is business in investing in female narratives.
"It's better representative of what America is today. It's no longer that shift of, 'Oh, can you allow this to happen?' It's more like you have to do it because if you don't you're neglecting 49 per cent of your audience," she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh or Bella Hadid, Who Wore Dior's Neon Pantsuit Better?
- Salman Khan Along With Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is Back Home for Dabangg 3
- PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Companion System And More
- April Fools' Day: Humor is What Separates AI and Machines From Humans
- April Fool's Day 2019: 8 Bollywood Films that Made A Real Fool Out of Us
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results