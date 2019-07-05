Take the pledge to vote

Zoe Saldana Wants Gamora to Return in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 as a Villain

Zoe Saldana says that she would like to see the original Gamora resurrected and rejoin the Guardians.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
Zoe Saldana Wants Gamora to Return in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 as a Villain
Image: Instagram
Avengers fans are eagerly waiting to see the return of Gamora, but her resurrection is still on of the biggest unanswered questions. The character, who had a played a significant role in the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, died in Avengers: Infinity War, only to come back in Avengers: Endgame via time travel.

But the return hasn't brought back the same Gamora, sparking a lot of debate and discussion. While Gamora was expected to betray Thanos in the Avengers: Endgame, her fate was left uncertain at the end of the movie.

Recently, Zoe Saldana has spoken about her character and a possible return to Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Speaking at Seattle's ACE Comic-Con, Zoe said that she would like to see the original Gamora resurrected and rejoin the Guardians. She also thinks playing 2014's Gamora in the third Guardians of the Galaxy film could be especially interesting.

The actress said, "The technical answer is, it all depends on what Marvel and James Gunn desire to do with the Guardians and with Gamora's fate. However, there's a part of me that wants her to go back, find her way back to the Guardians."

Hinting at the probability of Gamora playing a negative character, Zoe said, "There's also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora. I've never seen that and she's considered the most lethal assassin, the most lethal woman in the galaxy. So I would want to see what that wrath looks like, also because it would just give me layers to sort of work on."

Lately, when the Russo brothers were asked about the fate of Gamora, they were cryptic, replying, "The argument could be that Tony wished away all the evil. Was she evil or just the enemy? Is she still alive? Who knows, that's a story for another time."

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is scheduled to release in 2021.

