Zombie Genre Provides Excellent Metaphor To Expose Reality: Peninsula' Director Yeon Sang-ho

New Delhi: South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho says his film Peninsula, a follow-up to his globally popular 2016 zombie thriller Train to Busan, is about inventing hope in an isolated and desolate world, an important message at a time when people everywhere are grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. While Train to Busan revolved around a zombie outbreak in a train, Peninsula follows an ex-soldier who had escaped the pandemic but returns to the Korean peninsula four years later to retrieve a truck full of money. I did not predict the COVID-19 pandemic in any way while writing or filming Peninsula’. I think every film has its fate, and Peninsula’ releasing under the circumstances it did is a part of its fate. Peninsula’ asks how you can ‘invent’ hope in an isolated and desolate world. I hope that message is communicated well to the audience, Yeon told .