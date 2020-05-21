MOVIES

'Zombieland 2' Actress Zoey Deutch Reveals She Battled Coronavirus for a Month

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch, 25, said she decided to speak out about her experience with the disease as she wanted to encourage people to wear masks.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 7:32 AM IST
Actor Zoey Deutch has revealed that she contracted coronavirus before the lockdown began and said she is doing "okay" now.


"The Politician" star admitted that she felt guilty for recovering from COVID-19 infection, which continues to wreak havoc around the world.


"People keep asking me, 'Where did you get it?' and I wish I knew. I'm okay now. I'm so grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out okay. I think this virus is bringing up so many conflicting emotions.


"I have to say I'm also so grateful for my inherent neuroses, which caused me to stay inside before I was supposed to. I've been quarantined longer than there was a mandated shut-in," Deutch, who continued to test positive for a month, wrote in an essay for Vulture.


The 25-year-old actor said she decided to speak out about her experience with the disease as she wanted to encourage people to wear masks.


"I am so lucky to be healthy, that I'm safe and not immuno-compromised and have access to doctors; I am incredibly privileged.


"But not everyone shares that privilege - so we need to be extra careful for those who don't by wearing masks," she said.

