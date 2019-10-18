Zombieland Double Tap Actor Jesse Eisenberg Reveals He Would Love to Play Lex Luthor Again

In the modern-day, films involve a lot of characters. Each character has their role to play and their own responsibility to woo fans. Zack Snyder's Batman Vs. Superman impressed most fans but disappointed some. But on the character front, Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jesse Eisenberg did not fail to impress fans in their roles.

With the changes in the DCEU, Ben Affleck has left the universe and Henry Cavill's future has been put in doubt. The same can be said for Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor. While there may be doubt, Eisenberg recently revealed that he would e ready to play Lex Luthor again in a heartbeat. Speaking to Movie web he said, "Oh, 1000 percent. Which is not even… that’s ten pies. Ten full pies. Yeah, of course. Yeah. I loved it so much. I mean I was the shyest kid in the world. To get to play a mean character with flamboyance like that is exhilarating. I probably won’t do another. I don’t know if they’re making another one where I would be in it. But no, I loved it. It was great. I’m so happy I got to do it. Ever."

Apart from being thankful for being cast in the role, Eisenberg is still eager to play Lex Luthor again. He had stated this earlier as well in an interview with Variety. He had said, "I hope so. I mean, I have no idea what is the truth. I love playing the character. Probably in terms of movie acting, it’s the most enjoyable character I’ve had the opportunity to play. So I would love to do it again. But I don’t know what their slate is. If you have any pull, please use it."

Currently, Jesse Eisenberg's Zombieland: Double Tap has hit screens.

