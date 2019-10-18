Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Zombieland Double Tap Director Reveals Emma Stone Had Pitched a Walking Dead Crossover

Emma Stone had pitched the idea for a minor crossover of Zombieland with characters from the television series The Walking Dead.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
Crossovers have been a major ambitious dream for actors and directors in the past. Now, with the rise of studios and budget limits, crossovers across films have almost become extinct. This, however, does not mean one cannot hope or dream. One dreamer recently hoped for a major crossover but alas it did not come to pass.

The dreamer, Emma Stone, had pitched the idea for a minor crossover of Zombieland with characters from the television series The Walking Dead. She had suggested that the film's protagonists pass by some of The Walking Dead's stars. Unfortunately, the idea never made it past the planning stage.

Speaking to Uproxx about the idea, director Ruben Fleischer said, "I think it was good to acknowledge the reality of The Walking Dead. Emma had a funny idea that as our heroes are kind of making their way through the post-apocalyptic landscape, they come across, just in passing, some members of the cast of The Walking Dead, But we never were able to make that happen. It just never even became real. I just thought it was a funny, funny idea."

This is not the first time such an idea has come up. Tom Payne, known for playing a character named Jesus on The Walking Dead, had also suggested the idea in October 2018. While speaking on a TV show, he had said, "They’re doing Zombieland 2 right now, and I was like, ‘Oh!’ You know, it would be kind of funny if I could have a couple of scenes in that and play a zombie walker or whatever. Because it’d just be an interesting kind of crossover thing. Maybe. I’d love to turn up in a little Easter egg in something."

While a crossover did not happen, The Walking Dead was mentioned in the Zombieland sequel. Its comic books were mentioned by Jesse Eisenberg's character calling them "terrifying but totally unrealistic".

Zombieland Double Tap stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin in important roles.

