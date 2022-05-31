Zombivali Fame Janaki Pathak Is Now Female Lead In This Marathi Show

Marathi TV actor Janaki Pathak gained fame following her role as a reporter in the Marathi movie Zombivali. The actor is now playing a new role on the small screen. She is playing the character of Girija in the Marathi show Maajhi Maanasa, which premiered on Sun Marathi on May 30.

The show revolves around the protagonist, Girija, who takes care of her entire family after the death of her father. While taking care of everyone in her family, she often neglected her own needs.

Being the sole breadwinner of the family, she bears all the responsibilities. This includes the educational expenses as well as the household needs of the family. And while the journey is riddled with obstacles, Girija always draws inspiration and strength from her family.

Janaki has procured formal acting training from Anupam Kher’s institute. While her father Girish Vishwanath is a creative director in the field of advertising, her mother is a doctor. She decided to become an actor at age of five. Her mother used to work in plays in her early days. Her dream always was to enter the field of entertainment. However, after her class 12 results, she turned to the medical field.

One day, though, she announced at home that she wanted to be an actor. Her father who already works in the arts and her mother who loves acting were both enormously happy about the decision. Her first film, Vanilla, Strawberry and Chocolate, was directed by her father Girish.

