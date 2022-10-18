Zorawar Kalra Reveals Why He Dedicated Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 'Kapoor Special' Performance To Rishi Kapoor| Exclusive

Zorawar Kalra added another feather to his cap when he participated in the much-loved dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The renowned restauranteur’s recent performance in JDJ showcased his ever-growing graph as a dancer. Zorawar, who danced to Rishi Kapoor’s songs in the Kapoor Special episode, managed to woo everyone with his energetic yet so cute performance, but it, unfortunately, turned out to be his last gig on the show as he got eliminated. News18 Showsha exclusively talked to Zorawar about his journey on Jhalak. During the chat, he also revealed why he dedicated his Kapoor Special performance to legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

The Master Chef Season 5 Judge shared, “I dedicated my last performance to Rishi uncle, and he is very close to my family. He and my dad were very close, they were also in the same school together in Mayo College, Ajmer.”

Zorawar Kalra’s father, Jaspal Inder Singh Kalra aka Jiggs Kalra, was a pioneering food columnist, author and food consultant. In a career spanning close to five decades, he was instrumental in introducing Indian cuisine to the international audience as well as setting standards for the same.

During the interaction, Zorawar talked about his father’s bond with Rishi Kapoor and why he dedicated the performance to the iconic actor. “They overall have great memories. When my father had a stroke, one of the first people to call me was Rishi uncle. I have fabulous memories of him. So he was a good person to dedicate something to and I feel privileged that I could dedicate something to them and celebrate the relationship that their family and my family have. So, I feel that was one of the highlights for me for sure – Neetu ji stood up and gave a standing ovation,” said Zoarawar.

Speaking of Neetu Kapoor’s reaction, the renowned restauranteur added, “It was worth all the effort that I’d put in. We had put three of his most iconic songs that they had together -into one performance – so she really loved that. And it wasn’t just about that, I wanted to dedicate something to her that we did with full effort and from the core of my heart.”

When asked him about his whole Jhalak journey, he said, “My journey has been phenomenal. It has been a great learning experience. For me, it has been a journey of human development and I explored a lot of things about myself through the show. The experience will be very special to me and the people whom I’ve met during this phase will forever be a part of my family,” said the 45-year-old restauranteur.

Zorawar also shared about his family’s reaction after he got eliminated from the show, and how he himself took being out from JDJ 10. He said, ” My family said, good. Now come home (laughs). My wife said to come to home, and my kids were super excited to have me back – they couldn’t wait and be jumping up and down- especially my daughter.

He shared, “In general, I don’t get frazzled easily. I don’t get nervous and I don’t let the moment become bigger than me. I’m a very rational and settled guy. I have good emotional regulation. I’m not the one who will be thumping around or crying or howling, I don’t do that. Also, I’m a very realistic guy so I knew sooner or later I will get eliminated because I know that I’m not the strongest dancer. It is as far away from my comfort zone as it can be, and the other guys are experts, they have been dancing for years – so how are you going to compete with someone who has such experience? My job was to hopefully aspire, and if I’d done that then my job is done. So, getting eliminated was always there, but I never let that affect the performances I gave it my best and I gave every performance like it was my last.”

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is being judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. When asked about his on-screen and off-screen equation with all three, he said, “They’ve all been very nice and supportive. And surprisingly, they are as understanding and friendly off-cameras as they are on cameras. I love all of them dearly”.

While Zoarawar Kalra has left the show, he has surely found some good friends in the form of his competitors. When asked who he expects to win JDJ 10, he said, “Everybody is good, and I’m not a betting man, so I can’t guess either. I bonded brilliantly with everyone. However, if I have to pick my favourites, I would name Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma and Shilpa Shinde.”

