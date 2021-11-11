Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has announced her next directorial, a coming-of-age, live-action musical based on Archie comics characters Archie Andrews and his friends. The feature film adaptation of the Archie comics will be released on Netflix. It is bankrolled by Zoya and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan for Graphic India.

Zoya made the announcement on her official Instagram with interesting creatives. She wrote, “Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! “The Archies” A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix!" (sic)

Talking about this collaboration, director Zoya Akhtar said, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”

“It’s a huge source of pride that the Archie Comics characters and stories resonate with fans globally, and especially in India, for more than 50 years,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. “We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and trust Zoya Akhtar and her creative team to deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema. We know that these characters have global appeal and translating them into other settings and cultures is just the start of what we have planned for future multimedia adaptations.”

Even though the cast of the film is yet to be revealed, there have been reports that Zoya will be launching Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor with this movie.

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan are also rumoured to be starring in the project along with Suhana and Khushi.

