Zoya Akhtar: As a Filmmaker You Can't Look at the End Result, You Have to Just Enjoy the Process

Zoya Akhtar currently has her bag full with multiple projects, including Made in Heaven season 2 and her next film with Reema Kagti.

IANS

Updated:April 23, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
Zoya Akhtar: As a Filmmaker You Can't Look at the End Result, You Have to Just Enjoy the Process
On the success of her last film Gully Boy, director Zoya Akhtar says that a filmmaker shouldn’t look at the end result while making a movie and should rather enjoy the process of filmmaking.

Zoya had a terrific start to 2019 as both her projects—film Gully Boy and web series Made in Heaven—received an overwhelming response from the audience and the critics alike.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Zoya said at the first edition of Critics' Choice Film Awards in Mumbai on Sunday, "It's been a good start. We are working on Made in Heaven season 2. We are also working on another show. We are working on two feature films with two other directors and we are working on Reema's (Kagti) and my next film. It's action-packed writing happening right now."

On Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, Zoya said, "It feels good when it does well at the box office and when you have certain amount of critical appreciation. 

"I feel you have to do something that you believe in and you have to do it as honestly and truthfully as you can and then whatever happens happens for the best. You can't look at the end result. You have to just enjoy the process."

Is she planning to do a sequel to Gully Boy? She said, "Let's see when it comes out."

