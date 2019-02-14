Zoya Akhtar Dying to Work With Hrithik Roshan, Spills the Bean on 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara' Sequel

Zoya Akhtar’s latest film Gully Boy is getting critical acclaim. The film has opened in the cinema halls today and has brought Zoya back in the spotlight.Among other things, she is getting asked about the possibility of sequels of her films. She said, “I am not interested to just making my film sequels for money .I can think of making sequel to my certain film like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara'.”Will she be getting back to the original set of actors? She said, “I am dying to work with Hritik Roshan. I am really keen to work with him again so planning to make a sequel to 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara'. However, I will start working on this project only when I get a good script. Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin and Hrithik Roshan, all four guys are very special to me. I really share a good bonding with them so I can’t even think of making a sequel just for the sake of money.”She added, “I started my career with the two boys Hrithik and Farhan, and I am looking forward to work with them soon .”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.