Zoya Akhtar Enrolled Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda for One Year Workshop Before The Archies Shoot, Says Alyy Khan

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for the launch of her upcoming Netflix musical film titled- The Archies. The series is set in 1960s India and will mark the debut of star kids including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Now, actor Alyy Khan who is a regular face in Bollywood has opened up about Zoya Akhtar prepping the kids for a year in an intense workshop to make them ‘sharp as a razor blade’.

He recently made an appearance on Nadir Ali’s podcast and talked about how in India ‘har chiz meritoriously milti hai (every opportunity is based on your merits)’ and cited the example of his childhood friend, Zoya Akhtar who for her upcoming series, The Archies, made sure that the actors undergo intense one-year workshop before facing the camera.

While talking to the host of the show, he revealed that his latest project is a launch project of the star kids of Bollywood’s stalwarts. He said, “Zoya made them do a workshop for one year before they even faced the camera. One year. And during that year, they worked in T-shirts and shorts, without any pressure, with no press, no publicity, and no cameras. Only the choreographer, only the fight master and only the dialogue coach were there. So, after one year, when you perform before the camera, if you aren’t as sharp as a razor blade, then you should be ashamed of yourself.”

The Archies is a comic book and is about the adventures of Archie Andrews and his friends Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie. There are been multiple adaptations into films and cartoons. The Archies will also star Aditi Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Alyy Khan among others and will release on Netflix this year.

Alyy Khan was recently featured in the Apple Tv+ series called Shantaram. He will feature in The Archies, Tehran headlined by John Abraham and the Hindi remake of The Good Wife with Kajol in the lead.

