Zoya Akhtar Had to Remind Technicians She’s The ‘Boss’ After They Asked Farhan Akhtar for Instructions

Zoya Akhtar has made her mark as a director in the Hindi film industry with her debut film itself. Luck By Chance, which starred her brother Farhan Akhtar in the lead gave her a kickstart in her journey as a Bollywood director. She later went on to make other critically acclaimed films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy. She is gearing up for The Archies next, which has some of the biggest debuts that the audience had been waiting for. Now, in a recent interview, Zoya Akhtar has shared that some technicians had chosen to ask her brother Farhan if the shots were okay, instead of her, while they were filming for Luck By Chance.

Talking to The Hindu, Zoya Akhtar recalled, “When I started directing (Luck By Chance), my brother was my lead actor, and he was an established filmmaker already. So, I had certain technicians ask him if the shot was okay, and he had to be like, she is the director.”

She went on to say, “I had taken a Steadicam operator to the side and said, ‘I don’t think we can work together if you won’t speak to me.’ And he (the cameraman) responded saying, ‘But you’re like my sister.’ I said, ‘I’m not your sister, I’m your boss!’ We subsequently became friends, because it was a chat without any angst involved.”

Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance had gotten good reviews from the critics, but did not fare too well at the box office. However, Zoya hit the ball out of the park at the box office with her very next release, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara. The director is all set to be back with the second season of the much loved series, Made In Heaven. She will also be working on the series based on the comics, The Archies. It will mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan- Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson, Agasthya Nanda. She will also be directing Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan starring Gourav Adarsh, Siddhant Chatturvedi and Ananya Panday.

