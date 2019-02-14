English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zoya Akhtar Hits Back at Kangna Ranaut, Says 'I Don't Understand Her Accusations, People Appreciate Her Work'
After making way for the nepotism debate in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has been calling out the members from film fraternity for allegedly ignoring her film, Manikarnika
Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
After making way for the nepotism debate in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has been calling out the members from film fraternity for allegedly ignoring her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Hitting back at the actress Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar said that she doesn't understand Kangana's accusations.
Addressing the controversy, she told Pinkvilla, "of course people appreciate her work...I don't understand her accusations, I'm sorry."
Apart from Zoya, Kangana has also hit out at Alia. Earlier this month, she stated that the Gully boy actress did not support her when her film was released, even though she always responded to the latter’s films like Raazi. Later, adding to her comments, she said, “I reached out to Alia (Bhatt) and asked her what makes her think 'Manikarnika' is my personal controversy, it’s a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work.”
She also said, “I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism...if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo's (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful.”
Talking about the Tanu Weds Manu actress' comments Alia had said that instead of addressing the issue in media, she'd talk and apologise to Kangana personally if need be. However, she added that she did not do anything to get a reaction like this.
Meanwhile, Anupam Kher and India's #MeToo Movements torch bearer Tanushree Dutta came out in support of the Kangana. While Anupam called her a rockstar and the real face of women empowerment, Tanushree tagged her as an A++ actress and powerhouse performer who has made a celebrated place in an industry which is tough to be conquered by an outsider.
