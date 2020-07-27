I'm Not Going to Change My Parents or Career, So Live With It: Zoya Akhtar on Insider Vs Outsider

Kangana Ranaut, in multiple interviews, slammed Zoya Akhtar's directorial Gully Boy by calling it "mediocre." Kangana even took a dig at Alia Bhatt for receiving Best Actress awards for "a 10-minute" role in the movie.

Now, Zoya Akhtar has finally reacted to Kangana's remarks, saying that everyone is entitled to their opinion and she isn’t bothered by criticism.

Zoya in an appearance on India Today TV with her brother, filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar, and their father, lyricist Javed Akhtar, said, "You make a film and everybody is entitled to their opinion, and they are entitled to share this opinion because we are still a democracy. I can’t get offended. I have chosen to be here and do this work, and there will be people who don’t like my work and there are people that like my work, and it’s fine."

Kangana also said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore was a far more deserving, and better film than Zoya's Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh.

"I didn’t go for the award ceremonies, for starters, and it’s not important. She herself has boycotted the awards, so I don’t know why she keeps talking about them,” Zoya added.

The Akhtars also discussed nepotism and the ongoing debate about insider vs outsider in the film industry. Zoya said, “If I have money, I am putting money on my son, this is nepotism? Then every industry there is nepotism,” she said.

“It is not about inside-outsider, it is basically that people are angry about haves and have-nots in the country. This is playing out in the industry because this is a soft target. It’s not about making movies on getting a break, you want to be a star, you want to be invited to that party, and nobody can help you with that. And all I want to say is, no matter what anybody says I am not going to change my parents or my career, so now live with it,” she added.